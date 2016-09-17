The Book of Mormon – a crude success

I have performed in many theatre productions, and have a great love for musicals. However, no other theatre piece can prepare a person for the amazingly absurd work that is The Book of Mormon.

The Book of Mormon is a musical theatre production based on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In the show, Elder Price goes on his mission to a place he never dreamed of being sent: Uganda.

The missionaries’ adventures to and in Uganda are hilariously written with song and dance, and some of the most animated characters in live theatre imaginable. Written by the creators of South Park, the musical is a great success for fans of the show, or anyone who leans towards the darker side of comedy.

The stage is beautifully put together, with scene transitions practically seamless. The live orchestra below the stage was flawless, and the cast impeccable. The costumes, set, and lighting added to the vivacity of the show, for they too were astounding, and anyone who enjoys a good pop culture reference is in for a delight.

Elder Price was one of the most animated characters on stage. His facial expressions were entertaining and easily read, and the skill level of the physical comedy from entire cast was highly impressive, and made every part of the stage a delight to watch.

The complicated dance numbers were so precisely put together that one could assume the cast had been dancing together their entire lives.

Paired with dance, the harmonies of the ensemble were sung so beautifully an audience member may feel disposed to forget the lyrics are less than cordial (“Hasa Diga Eebowai”).

Although some of the songs could be considered crude or inconsiderate, there is no denying the success of the humour — the audience laughed out loud the entire show.

So long as the show is taken with a grain of salt – since it mocks much religion in its entirety – the show takes the audience on a wild adventure, and an incredibly funny one at that.

The Book of Mormon is not for everyone, but personally, it’s one of the best pieces of live theatre I’ve seen. So long as you can embrace a little dark humour, this show will not disappoint.

Photos supplied – taken by Joan Marcus.