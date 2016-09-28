The Griff

Edmonton’s first Petite Nuit

Events

A petite reminder of what's to come

This time last year, Edmonton’s first Nuit Blanche took over the downtown area. Nuit Blanche ,is a world-wide contemporary art event. The event featured more than 30 art pieces.

Sept. 23 and 24, the Edmonton branch of the Nuit Blanche society held Petite Nuit: a small scale version of the Nuit Blanche that modestly featured five art pieces.

Petite Nuit was held at Beaver Hill House Park, located on Jasper Ave. and 105 Street, and ran from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. both nights.

The art pieces that were present were:

20160924petitenuit0001
Blaine Campbell’s Skyreach, an interactive light show in which viewers could project shadow puppets on an apartment building canvas. Photo by Sydney Upright.
20160924petitenuit0005
Joel Adria & Amelia Scott’s Nova, which was essentially a big parachute with lights inside of it. Patrons had the opportunity to play with it, just like in “elementary school gym class,” according to Nuit Blanche Edmonton’s website. Photo by Sydney Upright.
minimart1
Rhonda Weppler & Trevor Mahovsky’s Northern Lites Mini-Mart. This piece gave the art to the visitors in the form of a small product container, such as a Red Bull can or a Spam tin, with a little light inside, attached to a small stick. All the lanterns were stored in a lit-up hut. Photo by Sydney Upright.

Additionally featured were Sergio Serrano’s Staycation, which featured small stand-up billboards with images from around the world posted to them, and Dave Dyment’s curated projected film project, Lifetime Piling Up. Multiple short clips from other authors were put together to complete the piece. One of the clips shows a bunch of goats, among other animals, in someone’s house.

More information about the pieces featured at Petite Nuit can be found at Nuit Blanche Edmonton’s website.

Cover photo by Sydney Upright.

