Edmonton’s first Petite Nuit

This time last year, Edmonton’s first Nuit Blanche took over the downtown area. Nuit Blanche ,is a world-wide contemporary art event. The event featured more than 30 art pieces.

Sept. 23 and 24, the Edmonton branch of the Nuit Blanche society held Petite Nuit: a small scale version of the Nuit Blanche that modestly featured five art pieces.

Petite Nuit was held at Beaver Hill House Park, located on Jasper Ave. and 105 Street, and ran from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. both nights.

The art pieces that were present were:

Additionally featured were Sergio Serrano’s Staycation, which featured small stand-up billboards with images from around the world posted to them, and Dave Dyment’s curated projected film project, Lifetime Piling Up. Multiple short clips from other authors were put together to complete the piece. One of the clips shows a bunch of goats, among other animals, in someone’s house.

More information about the pieces featured at Petite Nuit can be found at Nuit Blanche Edmonton’s website.

Cover photo by Sydney Upright.