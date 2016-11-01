Feminism’s road to becoming mainstream

Feminism is conventionally understood as a social justice movement that works to secure equal rights for women, although many academics agree that the definition can be multi-faceted and varied.

As with any debated issue, there are advocates and opponents, but according to those who engage in feminist study and education, the debate surrounding feminism in particular seems to be a continuously polarizing one.

The widespread use of social media and the platform it has offered those who were previously silenced has certainly had a hand in this polarization, allowing the expression and circulation of hotly-argued stances at a far faster rate than ever before.

This polarization became visible once more after a controversial ban that came out of the French city of Cannes in August of this year. The mayor of the city banned swimwear known as the burkini, citing potential links to Islamic extremism, according to the BBC.

The burkini is a full-body cover that was created to allow Muslim women who wear hijabs or similar religious coverings to be able to swim and visit beaches while also adhering to religious rules concerning clothing.

In an op-ed for the Huffington Post, British MP Naz Shah wrote that the burkini ban was not simply an issue of religious freedom but one of bodily autonomy, therefore making it a feminist issue as well.

“We must accept that for decades women have asserted their rights both through stripping o and burning bra’s (sic) to covering themselves up in clothing,” Naz wrote. “Covered and dressed does not always equate to being oppressed, just as being naked doesn’t always mean being liberated.”