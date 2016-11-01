“Oh God, is there going to be a music industry 10 years from now? Is there going to be a civilization 10 years from now?”

Those were the questions Tokyo Police Club’s keyboardist Graham Wright had when thinking about where the indie rock band will be in a decade.

“We might be the (band) during the post-apocalyptic nuclear wasteland, you know, playing ‘Nature of the Experiment’ on pots and pans for the roaming and rotting hordes,” he laughed.

While Wright can’t predict the future, the band can certainly look back, as they recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their debut EP, A Lesson in Crime.

The Toronto-based quartet celebrated the milestone with the release of the second installment of their two-part EP, Melon Collie and the Infinite Radness.

With a title that parodies alternative rock band Smashing Pumpkins’ 1995 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Wright said he had hoped to hear from Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

“I think that in my wildest dreams, he would’ve been really mad about it — like, disproportionately angry,” said Wright. “You can either feel reverence towards the people you look up to, or you can kind of perversely hope that they’ll wind up enraged at you, and I prefer the latter, I think.”

Wright and his bandmates are still waiting for Corgan’s phone call.

The title of their most recent release highlights how Tokyo Police Club have never taken themselves too seriously — and according to Wright, the band’s lighthearted approach to songwriting has only made their music better.

“I think some bands are wired to work well when they’re highfalutin and they feel like they’re making capital ‘A’ art,” he said. “You see a lot of times when people sort of try to make that grand statement, but they’re not really good at it, and it’s just a bad look, frankly.”

“We can’t even get to that point. We can’t even pretend to take ourselves that seriously.”