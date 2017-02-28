Building a bright future

On the morning of Jan. 30, the griff team had the chance to tour the new Centre for Arts and Culture (CFAC) building.

According to the university website, the building is 430,000 square feet with five floors and a parking garage, and cost approximately $181 million. It will house amenities such as two-storey tall dance studios, connected video and audio studios, and multiple performance spaces.

MacEwan hopes that having the new CFAC building downtown will help its students integrate into the local community

arts scene.

Here’s a sneak peek at what students can expect to see in the upcoming fall semester.

All photography by Matthew Jacula.