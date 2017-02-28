The Griff

Building a bright future

Campus

A look inside the new Centre for Arts and Culture

On the morning of Jan. 30, the griff team had the chance to tour the new Centre for Arts and Culture (CFAC) building.

According to the university website, the building is 430,000 square feet with five floors and a parking garage, and cost approximately $181 million. It will house amenities such as two-storey tall dance studios, connected video and audio studios, and multiple performance spaces.

MacEwan hopes that having the new CFAC building downtown will help its students integrate into the local community
arts scene.

Here’s a sneak peek at what students can expect to see in the upcoming fall semester.

_DSC0186
The Proscenium Theatre with fly tower.

_DSC0154
Galleria Atrium.
_DSC0135
Recital Hall for practice and performance.
DSC00002-Edit
Main atrium looking up.
_DSC0056
Two-storey tall dance studio.

All photography by Matthew Jacula.

