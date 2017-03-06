An apology from the griff

On Mar. 3, 2017, the griff posted an inappropriate article roasting the campaign posters of the 2017 Executive Committee candidates. The roaster is an annual event that is done in fun, but was taken to an unacceptable extreme this semester. Some of the comments went beyond acceptable jokes, and were offensive, hurtful, and damaging. The comments have since been removed.

This is in no way a reflection of who we are as a publication. We take full responsibility, and sincerely apologize to anyone who was impacted by the post.

We would never intentionally publish anything damaging to any of the student body, and we are deeply sorry. It is our genuine hope that this will not affect the decisions of voters, as the blame lies solely with us, and is in no way indicative of any of the candidates.

Sincerely,

the griff staff