MacEwan Pride march 2017

On Monday, March 13, MacEwan University’s first ever Pride Week kicked off with a march across City Centre Campus. Starting in Building 5, a varied group of students, staff, and volunteers cheered all the way to the lobby of MacEwan Residence. Attendees passed out buttons, stickers, and candy to students in the hallways and study spaces as they passed, all the while waving rainbow flags.

When they arrived at their destination, participants were treated to hot chocolate and coffee. They were also able to make their own tye-dye socks, free of charge.

Pride Week ran from March 13-17, and featured a variety of speakers and events across campus.

All photos supplied.