Showing off homegrown talent

For those who have wandered the halls of MacEwan’s CFAC building, the talent that it harbours is no secret. But for students who find themselves confined to the City Centre Campus, MacEwan’s music program may remain somewhat of an unknown. Understanding the need to show off the building’s burgundy-blooded talent, SAMU set out to create an event where the best of the best could strut their stuff: the SAMU Music Showcase.

The showcase took place on March 4 at 9910 — a chic, mirror-filled music venue located in the basement of The Common. Excitement was in the air as family, friends, and fans began to fill the venue and the students prepared to take the stage.

While over 25 musical acts auditioned in front of a panel of judges to perform in the showcase, only four acts could be chosen. The first of the four to perform was David Unsworth, a young singer songwriter currently working on his bachelor’s degree in jazz and contemporary music. The opportunity to perform as part of the showcase was something that Unsworth truly appreciated.

“Because I know so many of my friends are so talented and there’s so many great bands at MacEwan, for me to be chosen means a lot,” he said. “It’s really an honour.”

The students of MacEwan’s music program are certainly a tight-knit group, which was made clear as each of the acts took the stage with their friends occupying the front row, dancing and belting out the lyrics to their fellow students’ original songs.

“There’s a lot of people here tonight from the music program and we’re all really supportive of each other,” said Unsworth. “We go to each other’s shows a lot and it’s a really awesome community.”

Following Unsworth was five-time ACMA female artist and fans’ choice nominee Olivia Wik. After Wik provided a set filled with her heartfelt original music, four-piece band Katie and the Wildfire took the stage with a soul-filled set that was entirely seamless. The night of new music was capped off by the equally talented and entertaining Butterflyee.

The four acts chosen to represent MacEwan’s music program brought an air of preparedness and professionalism that was a strong indicator of the program’s ability to prepare its students for a professional career in music.

For those who were fortunate enough to experience the SAMU music showcase, one thing is certain: the little orange building on the west side is turning out some serious musical talent.

