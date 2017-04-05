Reign of the queens

On Tuesday, March 14, MacEwan University hosted the first drag show on campus during their inaugural Pride Week.

The show took place just outside of Towers in the cafeteria.

The queens who performed raised money for LGBTQ advocate organizations, including MacEwan’s InQueeries and the U of A’s The Landing. All of the queens in the show have been or are enrolled here at MacEwan, with the exception of only one.

The show garnered a full house and earned a standing ovation after the final act.

Here are a few photos of the queens in action.

All photography by Matthew Jacula. Cover photo model: Divina Diefor