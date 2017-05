Looking for a way to make some extra cash and meet new people while getting your degree? Look no further!

The griff is looking for fun, dedicated students for the 2017-18 year. There are a wide variety of spots to be filled, from writing to editing to graphic design. All postings can be found on the SAMU website, and applications can be sent to managing@thegriff.ca.

We hope to hear from you, and wish everyone a great summer!