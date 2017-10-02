How-to: achieve clear skin

As cold weather creeps around the corner, maintaining perfect skin will be, for most of us, one difficult task.

But no need to worry — achieving great skin doesn’t need to be a complicated process. Incorporating a skin care regimen into your everyday routine can offer an opportunity for relaxation in the midst of this busy fall season.

here are many different categories of skin types — oily, dry, acne prone, and combination skin, to name a few. Our skin is a complex organ, and it’s impossible to fit each individual’s complexion perfectly into one small category. However, understanding the composition of your skin is helpful when trying to find out which products may work best for you. Keep in mind that everyone is different and what works for your skin might cause acne for someone else. Use the following tips and recipes at your own discretion, and be sure to consult a qualified professional if you experience a negative reaction to any new skin care product.

Get a good night’s rest

Student life can be taxing on the skin. Late-night cram sessions and early morning classes can leave your skin looking distressed. A good night’s sleep isn’t always realistic for students, but getting enough shut-eye is important if you’re looking to achieve fresh, clear skin. If you know you’ll be missing out on the recommended eight hours of rest, apply an overnight mask to compensate.

Add exercise

If you don’t already exercise, add a quick workout to your day (even if it’s just 10 minutes). According to an article on totaldermatology.com, “blood and oxygen flowing through the skin help draw toxins out of the body, including toxins that clog pores.”

Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water can also promote a healthier, clearer face. Bring a water bottle to school to fill between classes, as staying hydrated throughout the day will ensure that your skin (and lips) don’t dry up and crack when it gets chilly outside.

Go minimal

Overdoing it with exfoliants, facials, and masks will confuse your skin’s chemistry, so it’s best to stick to the basics and avoid using too many different products at once. Include the basic necessities of skin care in your routine: toner, moisturizer, and a high-SPF sunscreen.

Nourish from the inside out

Another important aspect of a skin care routine is fuelling your body with healthy foods, such as nuts and citrus fruits, which will give your skin the refreshing glow it needs as our climate dries up in the fall. Overconsumption of sugar, dairy, and alcohol can lead to an imbalanced complexion.

Diy Rosewater Toner

als are full of antioxidants and vitamin C. Distilled rosewater can help to prevent aging by tightening pores, and can be used as a toner to prepare the skin for other products. Legend has it that the Egyptian queen Cleopatra would often bathe in rosewater to keep her youthful glow.

Total Time 20 Minutes

Lasts 4 Weeks

Ingredients

1 cup fresh rose petals

1 1/2 cups water (distilled is preferred)

1/4 tsp. of vodka

1 small glass jar with lid

Instructions

Start by rinsing your roses under lukewarm water to get rid of any chemicals or insects on the petals. Pull the petals away from the rose stem, and add them to a medium sized pot with water.

Bring the water and rose petals to a boil, then simmer on low heat for 20 minutes or until the petals have lost most of their colour.

After the mixture has cooled, pour it through a strainer into a glass jar.

Add vodka to preserve the toner. Only a small amount is needed as you don’t want the toner to dry out your skin.

Apply with a cotton round, or place in a small spritzer bottle and spray directly on your face.

Photography supplied.