Beyond the latte: Spiced pumpkin recipes

The season of changing leaves, warm fires, and crisp walks outside has arrived — and with it an overwhelming barrage of pumpkin spice lattes. However, pumpkin doesn’t belong only to the sickeningly sweet drink. In fact, there are heaps of possible combinations for delicious food. Here are a couple of tasty recipes to help you embrace autumn.

VEGAN PUMPKIN CURRY SOUP

Total Time 35 Minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/4 cup coconut or vegetable oil

1 cup onions, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tsp. curry powder

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground coriander

1/4 tsp. ground cayenne pepper

3 cups vegetable broth

1 tsp. apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp. agave nectar

1 fifteen oz. can pureed pumpkin

1 cup coconut milk

Directions

Heat oil in a pan at medium-high heat. Add the onions and garlic and sauté until translucent and beginning to brown, around

five minutes.

Mix in the spices and salt and let cook for three to five minutes more. Pour in the vegetable broth, apple cider vinegar, and agave syrup. Bring to a gentle boil, then simmer for 15 minutes. Add the pumpkin and coconut milk and cook for another five to

10 minutes.

Blend the soup until it reaches your preferred consistency, then reheat for taste. If you don’t have a blender or don’t wish to blend your soup, ensure the onions and garlic are minced finely and the soup is mixed completely.

PUMPKIN MUFFINS

Total Time 40 Minutes

Makes 12

Ingredients

2 eggs

1/3 cup oil

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. pumpkin spice mix

1/2 cup chopped pecans (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Grease a muffin tin and line with baking cups. In a large bowl, combine eggs, oil, vanilla, and sugars. Beat until smooth and creamy.

Add the pumpkin and beat until blended.

In a separate bowl, mix all remaining ingredients. Fold the two mixtures together until just combined, then place in muffin tins.

Bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.