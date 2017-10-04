MacEwan to host Sexual Violence Awareness Week

During the week of Oct. 16-20, MacEwan’s Office of Sexual Violence Prevention and Education will be hosting Sexual Violence Awareness Week. The week will feature a variety of events across campus with the goal of making MacEwan a safe and inclusive space for all.

The opening of an art installation created by Dawn Marie Marchand and Michael Jody Fraser in Griffin’s Landing will kick off the week on Monday. The event will also feature performances by four local Indigenous artists. The installation is intended to help students reflect on how knowledge about consent culture can shape the life of an individual. The five-part installation will be featured in several locations across campus and will remain for the duration of the week.

Tuesday will feature a panel discussion, hosted by the Academic Women’s Network, that focuses on sexual violence in academic settings, as well as a workshop on supporting survivors of sexual violence.

Dr. Rachel A. Griffin’s keynote presentation, “Disclosing the Darkness of Rape and Revealing the Dangers of Indifference,” will occur Wednesday, and SAMU will be hosting a Breakfast Club event earlier in the day.

Thursday’s events will involve an opportunity for indigenous students to join in a sharing circle on the topic of safety on campus, as well as SAMU’s “Add Your Voice: A Songwriter & Spoken Word Showcase for Sexual Violence” at Towers Pub.

The week will conclude with “A to B: From Rape Culture to Consent Culture,” an event inviting all men and masculine-identifying people to examine rape culture and work toward understanding their own role in sexual violence prevention.

Full event listings can be found at MacEwan.ca/SexualViolence