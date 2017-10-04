The Griff

  • Search
  • Menu

2017 student council elections poster roaster

Campus

2017 student council elections poster roaster

We roast the campaign posters of potential student councillors

and

Here’s your annual poster roaster!

Luis Ruiz:

— It’s like he’s showing his ID for the first time.

— He’s like the epitome of someone who says, “I’m just happy to be here.”

— This is for sure the first of many photos abusing the new building to get votes.

Micheal Ziegler:

— I like that he’s wearing his student councillor sweater. He’s really hammering home the “re-elect” part of his campaign.

— His face says, “I’m probably going to win.”

— You can expect the same results from him every time — just like the monochromatic colour palette of his shirt and sweater.

Andrew Bieman:

— He kind of looks like someone was watching him take the photo, but he just posed anyway.

— He’s like those pictures of Ryan Gosling. “Hey girl, vote for me.”

— “Feel this sweater. It’s made of councillor material.”

Rachelle Drummond:

— The pose is very Grade 9 grad.

— She’s the first to use Building 5 as a backdrop. “Remember where we come from at MacEwan.”

— She’s got all the buzzwords at the bottom. Maybe if you don’t include them, it means you don’t believe in integrity.

Nicolas Powers:

— This appeals to my sense of nostalgia. It’s like a high school council poster.

— He looked at the photo of MacEwan and thought, “How can I mess this up?”

— He’s in the new building, but the background is the old building. So he’s bridging the old and new sides of MacEwan.

Sophia Qaderi:

— Her arms are crossed. She’s nailed the power pose.

— The stamp beside her with the dates looks like one of those scratch cards. What do we win if we vote for her?

— She looks like the person you want in your group project.

Vanessa Sheppard:

— Why is “equal representation” in quotation marks? What does that mean?

— It’s a good philosophy to have, but the quotation marks make it seem really sketchy.

— Does every female candidate have to pose in front of the brick wall?

Spencer Newton:

— He’s the first one to use the MacEwan maroon colour.

— It looks like the cover of a textbook.

— He just cropped himself out of a good photo and put in the grey background. Maybe he cropped out his ex-girlfriend.

Jacob Marler:

— He stole “I’m Pickle Rick!” Does he have the legal rights to use that?

— He nailed it with the logo of his hair and glasses, but ruined it with the pickle.

— Are you the pickle or the man?

Aubrianna Snow:

— It’s such a good photo, but she ruins it with that background.

— She definitely Photoshopped another photo of herself onto the pedway.

— The background is like something you would get on a preset Twitter theme.

Sylvie Masson:

— This is definitely just a selfie. It’s like she was about to jump in the shower, but she loved her makeup so much she just had to take a picture.

— Her colour scheme is definitely Christmas. She’ll make all your Christmas wishes come true.

— There are five different fonts on this poster. The curlicue one really adds to the Christmas theme, though.

Tansy Spyker:

— She’s a little bit country, but those cosmic balls scream rock ’n’ roll.

— She went to a high-school graphic designer and said, “Make it look like I work at Lush, but also care about the universe.”

— “Tansy Spyker: She’s outta this world.”

Cover photo edited;Robyn Jay,mario. CC BY-SA.

and

Posted

Categories: Campus