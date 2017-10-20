Top 5 Halloween events in Edmonton

Deadmonton Haunted House

This haunted house boasts a twist for any who dare to go. Held in the Paramount Theatre, this is where the gruesome and gory side of film is revealed. This year’s focus is on the undead caretaker Frankie, who has been cleaning up after moviegoers for so long that he finally gets fed up. With the help of his undead friends, Frankie takes revenge. Get ready for an innovative and eerie take on a haunted house that’s sure to make you jumpy for weeks afterward.

When: Oct. 19-22, 24-31, Nov. 3 and 5

Where: Old Paramount Theatre, 10233 Jasper Avenue

Cost: $24 admission at the door; $40 for a Speed Pass bought online

Website

Edmonton Ghost Tours

Does an exhilarating look at the history of Edmonton sound appealing? Or maybe a haunted drinking experience? If so, Edmonton Ghost Tours (EGT) is the thing for you. EGT boasts a variety of creative events, from tours of haunted pubs and trolleys to ghost walks in Old Strathcona. Learn about the ghouls wandering around your favourite city hangouts.

When: Varies

Where: Varies

Cost: From $10 – $35

Website

A Night at the “Dive In” Halloween Double Feature

Get your Halloween-themed movie craving satiated at this showing of the two classic films Hocus Pocus and The Craft. You can’t beat a night of movies and drinks under the stars on the patio at Black Dog.

When: Oct. 29

Where: Black Dog Freehouse, 10425 Whyte Avenue on The Wooftop

Cost: No cover charge, $4 Steam Whistle Pilsner bottles

Website

Spooktacular 2017: The Witching Hour

If you have any desire to live in a horror film, then look no further. Fort Edmonton’s The Witching Hour claims that “the further into the park you go, the scarier it gets.” Including indoor and outdoor events, Spooktacular is perfect to get you in the Halloween spirit. To up the scare factor, they also offer this experience along with the movie The Omen (1976) and/or the event Dead Centre of Town X. Tickets are selling quick, so don’t miss your chance!

When: Oct. 27 and 28

Where: Fort Edmonton Park 7000 143 Street

Cost: Tickets start at $23.80

Website

Dial R for Refinery

“Will you be the life of the party or will this party be the death of you?” The Art Gallery of Alberta is hosting a night inspired by classic film noir themes and the intersections between light and dark. This late-night party has you track down artful clues and solve the question above. Zoot suits, fedoras, seamed stockings, or vintage red lipstick are the makings of an excellent costume for this party.

When: Oct. 28

Where: AGA, 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: $45

Website

Honorable Mention: Halloween Comicfest

Get free comics from participating shops!

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 during shop hours

Where: Participating shops

Cost: None!

Website

Photography by Kurt Bauschardt. Flickr CC BY SA.