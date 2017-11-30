Wine, Food, and Fun

The 20th annual Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival came to Edmonton’s Shaw Conference Centre over the weekend of Nov. 11-12, attracting a variety of people from around the city. The event, held each fall in both Edmonton and Calgary, offers people the chance to sample local food and alcohol for an affordable price.

Guests pay a moderate admission fee to get into the event. Once inside, they can purchase tickets for food and drinks at 50 cents apiece. The ticket price of samples varies depending on the product, but very few work out to be more than a couple of dollars.

A wide variety of alcohol was offered at the event – from Viva Diva’s Mango Moscato to Ole Smoky Moonshine. Traditional favourites, such as Castoro de Oro Winery, Somersby, and Absolut, attracted the largest crowds. My personal favourite was Spirit Hills Winery’s Wild Rosy, a blend of fruity and woodsy notes intended to capture the essence of rural Alberta.

Several local shops and restaurants also held booths at the event to showcase their food. Favourites among some of the guests included Central Social Hall’s Kettle Chips with Dip, Evoolution’s Black Truffle Popcorn, Milestones Grill + Bar’s Tuna Poke, State & Main’s Avocado Toast, Mojo Jojo Pickles, and Ranchero 7 Elk Jerky.

The food selection I enjoyed most was Earls Kitchen + Bar’s Sticky Pulled Pork Bun, which was an interesting take on a traditional pork bun. It was presented as a taco with a sweet bread shell and pork filling – a successful makeover for the dish, considering I had three.

The event was well-run and well attended, showcasing the appetite that Edmontonians have for food and liquor. Such popular events are only likely to grow and spread as the city matures.

Photo courtesy of Rocky Mountain Wine & Food Festival’s Facebook.