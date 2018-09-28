Free Admission Day is back for everyone to enjoy

Clear your schedule and get ready for an activity-packed Sunday as the annual Free Admission Day is coming back to Edmonton on Sept. 30. Coordinated by the City of Edmonton, the list includes 18 venues all over the city that offer unrestricted access to their facilities for the day, free of charge.



The majority of activities are accessible for all ages and are family-friendly, so no one has to get left behind for this day of leisure.

For anyone looking to flex their muscles and raise their heartbeats, several recreational centers and YMCA community centers are open around the city.

The participating venues include Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre, Kinsmen Pitch and Putt, Londonderry Leisure Centre, St. Francis Xavier Sports Centre, Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre, and The Meadows Community Recreation Centre.

Four major YMCA centers including Castledowns Family YMCA Community Centre, Don Wheaton Family YMCA Community Centre, Jamie Platz Family YMCA Community Centre, and William Lutsky Family YMCA Community Centre will be fully accessible as well.



So if you are looking to finally put your excuses away and give that yoga class or workout routine a try, this may be your chance.

Not in a mood for an exhausting workout after a long week of working and studying? No problem. For a more relaxing weekend afternoon, you can visit the Muttart Conservatory or Edmonton Valley Zoo, or have a leisurely stroll through the trails of Edmonton Nature Centre, if the weather permits.

If you wish to avoid the crowds for some of the main attractions of the day, you may want to start your day at the zoo. Valley Zoo will be open at 9 a.m. on Sunday while Muttart Conservatory opens at 10 a.m. Both venues close at 5 p.m. on weekends.

Want to get a head start on your favourite winter activities since the season has already paid its visit to Edmonton? Look no further, as you can choose among five participating arenas around the city. Free skating will be available at many of the recreational centres. With such a wide range of activities, there is something for everyone to indulge in.

The City of Edmonton advises using public transit on Sunday due to limited parking, and encourages residents to check the websites of participating venues for updates to all available opportunities.



Photograph via Edmonton.ca.