Recipe: Apple Crisp

Being asked to bring a dessert is a common request, and something that can be rather daunting. When figuring out a dessert there are many factors that need to be considered. This includes who’s going to be eating the treat and if there are any dietary restrictions.

Well, there’s one recipe that you can make for the rest of your dessert-making days: the fruit crisp. Crisps are easily made dairy-free, and this particular recipe can be gluten-free as well. Along with that, they’re super easy to make and take very little time to put together — great for any last-minute dinner parties.

One of my favourite things about a crisp though, is what you can do with the leftovers. Crisps are the easiest dessert to justify eating for breakfast. Are you having whipped cream and a baked treat for breakfast? No, no, my friend. This is baked fruit and oatmeal.

This particular crisp is a cinnamon apple crisp, great for fall when apples are in season. It can be made with any kind of apples you want, and sugar can be added or taken away to adapt the dessert to fit your tastes! Although you can use any strain of apple, I prefer to mix two kinds. Generally I combine one that is more sour, like a Granny Smith, with a sweeter one, like an Ambrosia or Honeycrisp. Nothing says fall has arrived quite like spices and flavourful apples!

Serves: 8-10

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 70 minutes

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Peel and core the apples, then slice thinly. Toss the apples in 1 tsp. of cinnamon, the flour, and the granulated sugar. Put the apples in a three litre baking container and make sure they sit relatively flat.

Melt the butter in a medium-sized, microwave-safe container. Add the cinnamon and brown sugar and stir until mixed well. Then add the oats and mix again. Spread the oats over the apples and create a flat layer, trying to cover all the apples. Bake for 60 to 70 minutes, or until the oats are golden brown and crispy. Serve with ice cream, whipped cream, or as is!

INGREDIENTS

8 medium sized apples

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

2 tbsp. any flour

½ cup melted butter

1 tsp. cinnamon

¾ cup brown sugar

2 cups quick oats

You can adapt this recipe to any fruit combo! Apple blueberry is fantastic, as is apple rhubarb, just be sure to add more sugar if you’re baking with ingredients like rhubarb, blackberries, or cranberries!

Photography by Lydia Fleming.