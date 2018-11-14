Date night: Adult Only Nights at the Muttart

The Muttart Conservatory is one Edmonton landmark that may not seem like a typical spot to take a date, but in actuality has a surprising potential for romance. Every Wednesday evening the Muttart hosts Adult Only nights — no risk of screaming children ruining your wooing efforts here.

“It’s open all year round, and on Wednesday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. is the only time we have for adults only. The rest of the days are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and it is for families and kids. So Wednesday nights give adults an opportunity to go out without kids in an adult environment and we can do really great, new, unique shows,” says Angie Blades, the Project Coordinator responsible for the Adult Only nights.

During regular opening hours patrons of the conservatory aren’t allowed to have any food or beverages in the pyramids. However, on Adult Only nights you can take your wine or coffee with you from the restaurant as you explore the different exhibits in the pyramids.

The Muttart has a café and restaurant that provides a number of food items such as flatbreads, soups, and salads, as well as coffees and cold drinks every day for lunch and brunch. The restaurant, Culina, also offers more substantial items on Wednesday and Thursday nights for dinners, and, of course, there is wine.

The Adult Only evenings also provide activities other than simply touring the greenhouse pyramids. Previous activities have included stitching classes, potting succulents, or paint nights. Even if there are no special activities planned, the Muttart places board games in the central court for guests to play. You are also welcome to bring your own cards or games.

The Muttart also has a number of parties planned throughout the year, including a Day of the Dead party on Nov. 2. The Day of the Dead party is going to have a mariachi-style DJ, tequila tasting, a margarita bar, as well as an altar to place offerings for passed loved ones. The feature pyramid is Day of the Dead style, and has bright flowers, skulls, and many colourful decorations. The feature pyramid is only up until the end of November, so don’t miss out!

Winter at the Muttart is particularly interesting because of the temperate greenhouse changes. As all the leaves fall and the flowers die, the entire pyramid is covered in lights, transforming it into a winter wonderland. Starting Nov. 15, you can walk through the pyramid and embrace the holiday spirit.

“For the holiday season we’ve also got our light walk coming up which is featured in the temperate pyramid, and we’ve also got some visits with Santa and we do an adult-night visit with Santa,” says Blades.

The Muttart is a great place to spend a weekday evening. The relaxing and beautiful environment — plus the availability of wine, food, and coffee — make for some beautiful visuals. Even if plants aren’t your style, the Adult Only nights will have greenhouses growing on you.

