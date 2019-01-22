A duet made for discovery

On June 5, 2018, a special collaboration came to life between MacEwan University and Ballet Edmonton, which is Edmonton’s contemporary ballet company.

The professional ballet company was searching for additional space in Edmonton to expand the outreach of their company. But more than just a physical space, Ballet Edmonton was interested in finding a location that would allow for collaboration with the community. That’s where MacEwan came in.

“I did not want an institutional rental, I wanted a home base for our company. And so I thought, there’s so much that we could offer these kids or integrate with the stuff that everybody (at MacEwan) is learning. And not just the fine arts department, because Ballet Edmonton has other outreach goals into the community,” says Sheri Somerville, executive director of Ballet Edmonton.

As a graduate of an opera program that was offered at MacEwan before the fine arts moved to the Centre for Arts and Communication (CFAC), it makes sense that Somerville would be interested in partnering with the University. She is grateful for the time she spent at the institution and believes in the fine arts program here. “It launched my career and I’ve always recognized that. I’m grateful for that education.”

Another leading factor in the partnership is MacEwan’s proximity to Ballet Edmonton. “Our studios are a block north and a block west from MacEwan, and I watched this building be built. It occurred to me that, here we have an institution where there’s going to be all this young energy and talent moments away from my rehearsal facility where young professionals are already engaged in their career,” explains Somerville. The company still operates out of the Ruth Carse Centre for Dance on 107 Avenue, however, regular season performances now take place at Triffo Theatre at MacEwan’s Allard Hall as opposed to the Timms Centre for the Arts at the University of Alberta.