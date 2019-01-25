Ambassador program looking for interested students

Applications for the MacEwan Ambassador program open in March, and students are encouraged to apply early.

The Ambassador program is a leadership program based on volunteer service. Students are engaged on campus and with the community for 40 hours a year, becoming the face of MacEwan University. The program begins in September.

Students get to hone their public speaking, leadership, networking, and teamwork skills. They also get an official co-curricular record that looks great on resumes and can help with both job and grad school applications.

But more than that, ambassadors get to have a lot of fun. Students from different backgrounds are brought together for the common purpose of helping the community and school, and there’s a huge social side to the events students get involved with.

Students selected into the program take part in University events that happen on campus such as residence move-in, new student orientation, open house, and convocation. They also work in the community through Ronald McDonald House, Habitat for Humanity, Edmonton Food Bank, and group homes.

Other opportunities include being involved with Winterfest, Alberta Student Leadership Summit, Dreamcatchers Conference, and Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

“Ambassadors volunteer, develop great leadership skills, and represent the University on campus and in the community,” says Justine Dogbe, Volunteer Engagement and Outreach Coordinator here at MacEwan.

Ambassadors give tours of the campus to visitors and prospective students and their families. They also attend monthly meetings where guests speak on topics ranging from career planning and creating a culture of sustainability.

Applicants must be committed, responsible, self-confident, and possess good communication and interpersonal skills. They should also want to positively contribute to the life of the university and be willing to venture out and engage with the community.

A limited number of students are accepted to the Ambassador program each year and applying early is recommended. Application forms will be available after March 1, 2019.

Cover photo supplied.