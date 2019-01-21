Club Q+A: MacEwan Human Resources

How long has the club been around?

Brianna Madron: We’re MHRC right now, the MacEwan Human Resources Club. We used to be called HRMSS (Human Resources Management Student Society), and that started I believe five years ago-ish. Then we rebranded to MHRC around two years ago by Tiana, she was our old club president.

What do you do within the club?

BM: If you’re not an HR student, I guess the goal is to provide opportunities to practice interviewing skills and meeting and networking with professionals. If you are an HR student, then we’re trying to give you more of an opportunity to meet individuals who work in the pro- fession and kind of see what was their journey, how did they get there.

Christina Saccomanno: HR is very broad but there’s lot of different branches of it, so another opportunity for students in HR is to see where they want to go and what each branch actually looks like, because our classes are pretty general, so meeting with professionals and seeing what their journey was really helps students choose where they want to go.

What have you two gotten out of the club?

BM: Jobs. HR in Edmonton is actually very very small, if you go to enough HR events you see the same people over and over again, so just having the opportunity to constantly see all of these HR professionals and make really valuable connections within the community has probably been the biggest part. As well, just being a part of clubs, you meet cool people who are in clubs, it’s a really awesome experience.

CS: There’s been lots of volunteer opportunities as well that we’ve been able to do as part of the club.

Are you looking to increase your membership or just spread the word about the club right now?

BM: I guess a little bit of both, I think that we offer something to students that not many other clubs can. At the end of the day, once we graduate we all need to go get jobs and you’re going to be dealing with HR at some point in your life for sure, so I guess just the oppor- tunity to either get your resume looked at, or practice interviewing, just meet HR professionals and dig inside of their head a little bit to see what kind of things they look for in candidates, regardless of which industry they’re hiring for, it’s just spreading the word about that and letting students know that we’re here to help if you are looking for advice in that area.

Do you hold networking events and similar events on campus?

BM: We’re hosting a case competition this month, and a case competition is basically just an opportunity for students to solve a business problem in a given time and then they present to judges and stuff, so it’s a really good opportunity to practice your critical thinking, teamwork, presentation skills, and then in March we host a conference and bring in a bunch of professionals and they have break out sessions and it’s a really good opportunity to meet a lot of people, whether it’s students or professionals. Earlier last year we hosted a bake sale for Ronald McDonald (House).