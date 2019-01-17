Going green in the new year

Going green isn’t just about what we do, it’s changing how we think. Though it might be easy to see them as such, the Reuse Centres aren’t just places to pick up more stuff or slough off what we no longer want. The Reuse Centres are places that spark creativity, get us thinking about what we own and how so much of that can be repurposed or put to better use rather than simply being thrown in the garbage. They challenge our consumerist tendencies, particularly the notion that things have to be purchased brand new. It’s just like the philosophy of thrifting, except applied to everything other than clothes.

As with all New Year’s resolutions, start small if you want to be successful. One of the easiest ways to do this is to join the large percentage of Edmontonians who are already participating in the city’s voluntary residential recycling program. Simply follow the online instructions from the City of Edmonton website for the large blue bins outside your apartment, or the blue bag program for those of you with curbside waste pick-up. Most of the large blue bins have stickers on the outside, just as the large green or brown garbage bins do, indicating what is acceptable as recycle or waste material. The same information applies to the blue bag program, though naturally the bags place a greater size limit on your recyclables.

So just what can you toss into the recycling?

The City of Edmonton clearly lists paper, newspaper, cardboard, tin cans, glass jars and bottles, plastic containers, and plastic bags as acceptable items for the recycling program. Shredded paper is an exception to this, however, and should be taken separately to a Recycling Depot.

As with the exception of the shredded paper, there are three simple things to keep in mind that will substantially increase the efficiency of your recycling: 1) Rinse all plastic containers, 2) Remove the lids, and 3) Break down any cardboard. These may seem like laughably small steps, but they’re important! Good recycling intentions are great, but we may actually do more harm than good if we don’t follow proper procedure.

Consider your average peanut butter jar. The jar itself is perfectly recyclable, but if you leave several tablespoons worth of peanut butter in the bottom or along the sides, there is no way that the jar can be properly processed. It is considered to be contaminated, and will end up being thrown in with general waste where it may take up to 450 years to decompose, based on research from the Mote Marine Lab in Sarasota, Florida. Yikes! Same goes for taking the lid off. Though much of the recyclable material at the MRF is taken care of mechanically, plastic containers pretty much have to be sorted by hand. Lids are generally made of different plastic compounds than the containers themselves, and the city employees don’t have time to unscrew every single lid off of every single container that they sort. So even if you go through the hassle of getting that peanut butter jar squeaky clean, it might still end up in the landfill if you put the lid back on it. By getting into the habit of rinsing and de-lidding everything you pop into a blue bag or bin, not only are you practicing good recycling etiquette, you’re improving the effectiveness of your New Year’s resolution.