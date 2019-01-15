Grounded Griffins

Cam Gotaas

Men’s Hockey Captain

The son of former NHL player Steve Gotaas, Cam Gotaas began playing hockey from the age of four and has consistently excelled at a high level throughout his career.

“(Hockey) has always been a big part of my life and at some points it was my life,” Gottas says.

Before coming to MacEwan, Gotaas played four seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League for the Camrose Kodiaks. When speaking on why he was drawn to MacEwan, he attributed some of his fellow Griffins teammates such as Brett Njaa, who played with Gotaas while he was in Camrose, and Nolan Yaremchuk.

“(University hockey) itself is bigger and faster than junior,” Gotaas says. “Players typically turn to university hockey once they have aged out of junior, so a lot of the players are in their mid-20s.”

This makes the 23-year-old Gotaas a relatively young captain for university hockey, but he stresses that the strong bond the team shares allows for their leadership structure to operate smoothly.

“We have built a persona here over the last few years of trying to carry ourselves as professionals. They are all really supportive of me which makes my job easy,” he says.

Another major factor of university hockey Gotaas notes is the balancing act of trying to earn a degree as well as perform on the ice. The team does a good job at