My pharmacist turned out to be a sexual predator

The first time I met Dr. Sinan Hadi was May 13, 2015. I was 20 years old. I had gone into the pharmacy in my home town of Gibbons, Alta. with prescriptions for medications that I had used before. I dropped my prescriptions off, and when I returned to pick them up Dr. Hadi informed me that he would like to meet privately in the office to the side of the main counter to discuss my medications.

Once in the office, I explained to him that I had been on all of these medications before and wasn’t sure why this was necessary. He replied that he just wanted to make sure I understood how to take these medications properly and how they might interact with one another. He then explained to me that these particular prescriptions would not interact with each other, outlined the potential side effects, and encouraged me to return to meet with him.

He informed me that if these medications were not working for me he could write me a different prescription, and said that often general physicians aren’t as up to date on their knowledge of basic drug products as pharmacists. I said that while I appreciated his offer, I would rather stick with my own doctor, who had been my general physician for more than 10 years. Then I left.

Objectively, this encounter was innocuous. Nothing inappropriate happened. But I left feeling uncomfortable. I started to avoid going into the pharmacy when I thought that Dr. Hadi would be in. I managed to avoid him for almost a year.

The next time I interacted with Dr. Hadi, I walked into the pharmacy and waited in the drop-off line. He was at the counter. I walked up prepared to tell him my name and which prescription I needed refilled. He smiled at me and said, “Hey! It’s Marina Shenfield right?”

My blood ran cold and I stiffened as I told him that was me, and which prescription I would like to refill.

Our first interaction had left me feeling uneasy. The second interaction set off alarms. This man, who interacted with dozens of patients every single day remembered my full name a year after the last — and only — time he had seen me. Following this second encounter, I went home and told my family about both instances and how uncomfortable they had made me.

I started to call the pharmacy to find out which pharmacist was in before I would go. If Dr. Hadi was in, I would wait until the next day and then call again.

Months after this, my dad went into the pharmacy. Dr. Hadi — recognizing his last name — asked if he was my father.

Eventually I started to see Dr. Hadi less and less. Even though I was still calling the pharmacy to see who was in, if he and the other pharmacist were both in, I simply asked to see the other pharmacist. In the spring of 2018, I stopped seeing him altogether. It was my assumption he had moved away or found a job in Edmonton somewhere.

On Aug. 1, 2018, I saw Dr. Hadi’s face again. Except this time it was his mugshot posted all over social media. The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) had issued an assist to locate for Sinan Hadi. He had been convicted of unlawful confinement and the sexual assault of a minor.

On Sept. 24, 2016, Hadi was involved in collision with a teenage girl on the west end of Edmonton. He convinced her to get into his car. He drove her to multiple locations and sexually assaulted her. The next day police arrested and charged Hadi.

After his conviction, he failed to hand in his travel documents or show up for his sentencing hearing. Dr. Hadi was on the lam.

The first time I read the assist to locate report I was confused. I had seen Dr. Hadi in the pharmacy in Gibbons, interacting with patients, since the time of his arrest. I later found out that Hadi had continued to work at the Gibbons Guardian Pharmacy for a year and a half after his arrest. His last day working there was March 15, 2018. He was convicted of the assault and unlawful confinement on March 16, 2018.

Dr. Hadi’s unprofessional conduct hearing with the Alberta College of Pharmacy (ACP) — the professional regulatory organization in charge of overseeing and regulating pharmacy professionals in Alberta — took place on Sept. 19, 2018.

According to statements made by James Krempien — the ACP complaints director — during the hearing, the ACP did not find out about the charges against Hadi until after he had already been convicted. He says the ACP found out about the conviction when the victim’s father filed a complaint following the criminal trial.