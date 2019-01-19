Recipe: The tale of two salads

Eating healthy can be hard. Especially when veggie platters make you sad. But, eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring or tasteless. Here are a couple of salad recipes guaranteed to please your taste buds and your conscience.

Caesar Salad

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 15 min.

INGREDIENTS:

4 heads of romaine lettuce

2 to 3 tsp. anchovy paste

2 cloves of garlic, minced

½ tsp. salt

1 to 2 tsp. ground black pepper

2 tsp. dijon mustard

3 tsp. vinegar

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Juice of one lemon

⅔ cup of oil

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup parmesan cheese

Grated parmesan and croutons for on top of salad

DIRECTIONS:

Soak your romaine in cold water for five to 10 minutes. Rip or cut the lettuce into bite-size pieces, and dry the lettuce before putting in a large bowl. Add all your Caesar dressing ingredients except for the oil, mayo, and cheese to a bowl and mix well. Add the oil and mayo and whip until the dressing no longer separates, then mix in the cheese. Toss the salad together and sprinkle with parmesan and croutons to serve.

Spinach Salad

Serves: 2-3

Prep time: 15 min.

INGREDIENTS:

5-6 cups spinach

⅓ cup crumbled feta

¼ cup craisins

¼ cup sunflower seeds

¼ cup pumpkin seeds

⅔ cup candied pecan halves (pecan halves, 1½ tsp butter, 1 tbsp brown sugar)

⅔ cup poppyseed dressing or balsamic vinaigrette

DIRECTIONS:

Wash and dry spinach, place in a bowl, set aside. Candy pecans by melting butter in a pan on low heat, dissolving sugar into butter, then adding pecans and stirring until coated. Remove from heat and pan. Place on a plate in the fridge to cool. Add craisins, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and dressing to spinach. Mix well. Remove candied pecans from fridge when cool and sprinkle with feta over top. Serve or eat.

Photography by Lydia Fleming.