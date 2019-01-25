Show review: “YOU”

The show “YOU” became available to stream on Netflix Dec. 26, 2018, and my life has not been the same since. The creators of the show put dramatic irony to work and keep the audience on their toes.

The show follows the main character Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) on his journey to pursue the love of his life Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) in an increasingly unhealthy — and frankly, quite creepy — manner. The show is styled so that viewers are taken on Joe’s journey with him, and you get to understand his reasoning behind his actions; it is way too easy to forget that Joe is the bad guy.

So far, the majority of people that I have talked to have told me they watched the entire season in a day. Two people recommended “YOU” to me before I finally gave in; I was scared it was going to be a cheesy romance show, but it was completely the opposite. This show is dark and thrilling and will always keep you guessing — each episode has a twist that ensures you keep watching, while at the same time making you question if your curtains are thick enough.

There are supporting characters played by popular actors such as Peach Salinger (Shay Mitchell) and Dr. Nicky (John Stamos) that add to the story in ways that truly elevate the show’s surprise and addiction factors. I say if you have a day that you can binge away, definitely join the bandwagon and start watching “YOU” if you think your heart can take it.

