Vehicle operation after legalization

This criminal case, R. v. Nickle, took place in 1921 and found that intoxicated driving was an unlawful act and could be used to support a manslaughter conviction.

Although consumption laws have been loosened in the near century since these laws were passed, driving laws have only gotten stricter — legislation has had to be adjusted due to the development of more pow- erful vehicles and the increase of vehicles on the road. The safe consumption laws have only been put in place because of the technological advancements that allow law enforcement to accurately tell how much someone has been drinking.

When it comes to modern impaired driving laws, there are a number of rules that determine if a person will be charged, and what those charges will be. Bill C-46 dictates the acceptable blood levels of THC for operating a vehicle.

Two to 5 nanograms (ng) per ml of blood can be a summary conviction, while over 5 ng or a combination of alcohol (50 mg per 100 ml of blood) and THC (2.5 ng per ml of blood) can lead to indictment and a hybrid conviction.

“Absorption rates of THC differ per person 30 to 60 per cent. Alcohol, when introduced into the mix, can greatly increase that absorption rate. So when you mix small quantities of cannabis and alcohol together it can create the same level of impairment as the over 80 (mg per 100 ml of blood) of alcohol,” says Cpl. Richard Nowak, the RCMP’s Provincial Coordinator of the Alberta Drug Recognition Expert Program.