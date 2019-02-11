Date night: Ceramic painting

Figuring out what to do on a date can be difficult sometimes, especially when there are two indecisive people in the mix. Also, nobody wants to use all their student loans on a date night.

If you and your significant other are looking for something different and cost effective to do for your next date, ceramic painting may be just for you.

There are many places to paint all around Edmonton, and every location that I have looked into has plenty of interesting pottery pieces to paint.

Even if you aren’t the most artistically inclined (I am definitely not) painting can still be a lot of fun. Some shops have food and drinks available to purchase. One location named Clay & Cupcakes has cupcakes for their customers to purchase.

The atmosphere in ceramic shops is fun and flirty, and there are endless ways to decorate whichever piece you choose. At the end of the evening, you could swap pottery with your date for a romantic memento.

The best part about painting a pottery piece is being able to do anything that you want with the space. If you want to celebrate an anniversary, the date could be really sweet and meaningful — paint an inside joke or a favourite memory. Even as a first or second date, it can be a silly painting or a sweet showcase of effort.

If you don’t want to give your date your work, painting something like a mug is a perfect gift for friends and family who appreciate a homemade touch.

Most shops have to keep your pottery (sometimes for a few days) to fire them in their kilns to make sure the paint will stay on, so keep that in mind if using your date night to make a present.

Prices vary depending on the shop you go to (usually around $30 or so), but most places offer a variety of items at a variety of price points, which means you can choose the item that fits your budget.

If you’re looking to create a memorable night out, I highly recommend checking out one of the many ceramic painting places in Edmonton for a unique date.