Recipe: Mange à trois

Romance is in the frigid air, and we are here to provide you with some fun food tips to up the ante with your Valentine’s Day meal. These three recipes all contain at least one alleged aphrodisiac, ingredients that are supposed to increase libido when consumed. Although there isn’t a lot of science in favour of aphrodisiacs, adding them to your romantic meal is a fun and flirty way to change up your food routine. But don’t worry, the “love drug” aspect is only part of what makes this meal combo special, the three tasty recipes are also fun to eat!

Un. Prosciutto wrapped asparagus

Serves: 2

Prep time: 15 min.

INGREDIENTS:

16 asparagus stalks

8 pieces of prosciutto

Fresh ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Rinse the asparagus and break off the tough ends — holding the end and the middle of the stalk and bending the stalk so it naturally breaks ensures removing all the tough parts of the asparagus. Slice the prosciutto in half lengthwise. Tightly wrap the thin piece of prosciutto around the asparagus. Place all the wrapped asparagus stalks on a aluminum foil lined baking sheet and add add ground pepper to taste. Bake until prosciutto is crispy, around 10 minutes, but check to avoid burning!

Deux. Ginger citrus salmon with roasted potatoes

Serves: 2

Prep time: 15 min.

INGREDIENTS:

One package red baby potatoes

3 tbsp. vegetable oil of choice

1 tbsp. thyme

15 saffron strands (optional for an added aphrodisiac)

Salt and pepper to taste

2 skin-on salmon fillets

1 tbsp. vegetable oil of choice

1 lemon

2 tsp. fresh ginger, grated/minced

Salt to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Check and clean your potatoes, cutting large ones in half to ensure the potatoes are all similar in size. Add oil to a roasting pan, then mix the potatoes, thyme, optional saffron, and salt and pepper.

Make sure the potatoes are evenly coated. Bake for 30 minutes or until fork tender.

Once the potatoes are in the oven, heat a non-stick frying pan (with a lid) with the oil to medium-low heat. Check your salmon fillets for any bones and pat dry with a paper towel. Rub the ginger into the flesh (not the skin) and coat with salt. Cut two thick slices of lemon and Place on top of the fillet. Lower the pan temperature and place the fillets in one at a time, pressing down on the fillet lightly for 10 to 15 seconds to make sure the fillet doesn’t curl.

Cover the pan and cook on low for eight to 10 minutes, or until the fillet is opaque and has started to flake.

Trois. Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Serves: 2

Prep time: 15 min.

INGREDIENTS:

10 strawberries

¼ cup dark chocolate melting wafers

1 tsp. butter

DIRECTIONS:

Wash your strawberries and dry with a paper towel. Melt the chocolate and butter in a double boiler, or in a microwave-safe bowl in 15-second increments, being careful not to burn. Coat your strawberries completely in chocolate, and place on a piece of parchment paper until the chocolate has solidified.

Photography by Lydia Fleming.