Canada’s food guide: What to eat or not to eat

Diet, the ever-changing part of our lives that we cannot seem to get straight. In today’s era of fad diets and a plethora of what can be considered healthy options, it can be truly daunting to try to figure out exactly what you should be eating. There seems to be a lot of help out there but how do we know who to trust and who has no personal interest at stake in your food choices.



This year a new Canadian Food Guide was released. This was the first time since 2007 that the guide was updated. There were several changes this time around, and among the many was the fact that this time no input was given from food industry leaders as to prevent a conflict of interest. All of the evidence used to decide what needed to be updated in the guide, came from scientific, high quality, and peer-reviewed reports showing links between food, nutrients, and health. This allowed for the most accurate possible outcome into what might be the best way to lead a healthy lifestyle when it comes to your diet.



Much of what we were used to also changed. Gone is the rainbow food chart and number of servings required from each food group, and in its place a plate with three simple divisions of fruit and vegetables, proteins, and whole grains. This is reflective of the evidence found indicating that the best diet we can have is one consisting of predominantly fruits and vegetables, followed by proteins and whole grains in smaller amounts than previously thought. This has surprised and even upset some who prefer a protein-based diet. However, it’s important to remember that no one is saying that you should eliminate meat altogether and we do get proteins from vegetables as well.



In fact, the Canada Food Guide isn’t at all surprising when we really think about it. What is the one thing parents always tell their kids they have to finish? Vegetables! It’s been this way forever. I think we always knew this. We just became really good at ignoring it in favour of other options we would rather eat.



As well, it is important to note that Canada’s Food Guide isn’t the only material suggesting this change. In a documentary titled Diet Fiction, released Jan. 1, 2019, director Michal Siewierski presents much of the same findings, backed by medical professionals. They also suggest a diet rich in fruits and vegetables for weight loss, but more importantly good health.



In the end, what we eat is entirely up to us and no one can force us to do otherwise. Nonetheless, it would seem to me that if all the science points one way, then why not follow it until a reason not to, with stronger evidence, presents itself. In the meantime for more info on the guide and some great recipes and videos, www.Canada.ca/FoodGuide/ is a fantastic place to start.

Cover via www.Canada.ca/FoodGuide/.