Carter & the Capitals: Edmonton’s own funk band

University is a time for learning and self-improvement but it’s also a time when you meet people that become a long term, important part of your life. Carter & the Capitals met during their first year of studies right here at MacEwan University and started their band the very next year. They had their first tour in 2016 and in 2017 graduated, the rest is, well, music.

The band, a five-piece funk group, has a soulful sound, reminiscent of the very musicians that inspire them. Among these inspirations are such talents as, Prince, Allen Stone, Vulfpeck, Bruno Mars, Chromeo, and JackSoul. These influences ring clear in their music allowing them to fit right in with the pop and funk genre they associate with.

Their latest album, which is self-titled, is one they spent the past year working on with Juno Award-winning producer Ben Kaplan. It’s a prime example of the quality music and passion this band is producing. The album an incredible mix of both high energy and easy listening, which makes it a hit whether you’re dancing away on a night out or relaxing at home. In fact, I would be lying if I said a dance party didn’t break out while cooking in my kitchen as I listened to the album for the first time. It’s easy to hear how the songs on this album could be crowd favorites, especially the single “One step from magic,” where you can really see the influences of Bruno Mars.

With a great album and tour ahead, you can easily feel the excitement surrounding this fantastic group of musicians. I had the opportunity to ask the band a few questions. I asked what this young group of songwriters wished their fans and listeners knew about them, Lindon Carter replied, “We hope they know how much fun we had making this album and how this was the first time we wrote most of the songs together.” The fun they had can be felt and heard throughout the album and leaves you wanting more. Personally, I can’t wait to see what awaits this band and what music they will create next.

Carter & the Capitals’ self-titled album is now available everywhere. They will be touring Western Canada May through June with a stop in Edmonton on May 31 for the album release party at the Polar Park Brewing. For more information you can check their websites, carterandthecapitals.com.

Photography supplied.