Creative Spotlight

Halie Finney is an emerging Métis artist currently based in Edmonton. She received her degree from the Alberta University of Art and Design in 2017 where she majored in drawing. She also graduated from MacEwan University in 2014 with a diploma in fine arts.

Born and raised in the Lesser Slave Lake region of Alberta, Finney holds a strong connection to the area. She understands her Métis heritage through memories told to her by generations of her family who still reside there and through the characteristics of her home’s landscape and lifestyle. Finney has created a mythology of characters living in a simplified story-book version of hear hometown. The band of characters play out non-linear, idiosyncratic narratives that are expressed through animations, costumes, drawings, paintings, performances, and other mediums.

