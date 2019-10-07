Halloween guide

‘Tis the season to get your spooky groove on with many of Edmonton’s fun-filled nights of Halloween. So, whether you’re looking for a bone-chilling night that’ll make the Sanderson Sisters proud or you prefer evenings that aren’t so hair-raising, I’ve found some of the best 2019 Halloween events where you’re sure to have some skele-fun!



Haunted Pumpkin Festival

Held at Prairie Gardens Adventure Farm, this autumn outing to the pumpkin patch features a family friendly haunted house, hayrides, corn mazes, pumpkin patches (both outdoors and indoors), food made with pumpkin, caramel apples and more! Festivities are Sept. 28 to Oct. 28. It’s open Saturdays, Sundays, and Thanksgiving Holiday Monday. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 25 and start at $17.85; family ticket packs are also offered. Visit their website (prairiegardens.org) for more information.



2. ScreamFest Edmonton

This event is not for the faint of heart (or children for that matter). ScreamFest is Canada’s largest and scariest Halloween event. From Oct. 24 to 27 at Edmonton Expo Centre, experience haunted houses, Halloween-themed carnival games, and creepy and disturbing entertainment. Tickets range between $35 to $55. Although they will admit anyone, this event is PG-13. So maybe rethink bringing along any young ones.

3. Edmonton Corn Maze

Edmonton’s most popular attraction is open from Sept. 24 to Oct. 20. They’re open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Saturday but be sure to check their website for further days and hours. General tickets are $13 and youth tickets — ages four to 11 — are $10. Although the corn maze is the main attraction, they do have a bunch of other activities that’ll make your visit even more fun, such as: two giant in-ground jumping pillows, pedal carts, farm animal petting zoo, and farmcade games. For additional info, head to their website: https://www.edmontoncornmaze.ca/.



4. DARK 2019, hosted by Fort Edmonton Park

Returning from Oct. 10 to Nov. 1, DARK is a scare event for older teens and adults; on Fort Ed’s website, the event is listed as 14A. Tickets are $40 — purchased through Eventbrite — and give you admission to three haunts, scare zones, entertainment, and access to the DARK Circle. There is also a premium haunt, Fort of Fear: Abandoned, which is available for an additional $15. DARK lasts from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m; be sure to bring valid ID if you wish to drink. Visit the FAQ section on Fort Edmonton’s website for more info.



5. A Sooo WET Halloween

This is a one-night event held at Strathcona Orange Hall on Nov. 1, from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Information on this one is limited, but expect people in costume, dancing, and disco lights. If you’re interested in going, make sure to periodically check their Facebook event page as there is still more information to come, but most likely closer to the date of the event. Tickets are on sale now; $20 in advance, $25 at the door with very limited capacity.



6. Deadmonton Haunted House

Located at 7031 Gateway Blvd., this fan favourite is from Sept. 27 to Oct. 31. For those who prefer not to be scared, but still want to enjoy the house, you can go for a walkthrough without scares on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Regular admission is $28 and available now for purchase, as well as $45 speed-pass tickets that allow you to skip long line ups. This event is recommended for adults, though kids 12 and older are allowed with parental supervision. For more information, visit their website or send them a message from their Facebook page.