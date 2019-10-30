Sweet treats

Now that the election is over and Halloween is once again upon us, I thought we’d take the candy — or should I say, the cand-y-dates — to the polls and create a definitive ranking of the griff’s favorite sweets and treats. Though our tastes don’t always align, the one thing we’re never short on is opinions. So without further ado, I proudly present the griff’s definitive ranking of Halloween candy:



Jackson’s Ranking

In true student fashion, Jackson’s number one Halloween candy is the Coffee Crisp, so he can get his sugar fix and his caffeine at the same time. While the Coffee Crisp packs a lot of crunch, texture seems to take a backseat to taste, as can be seen in his ranking. From a wafer-focused bar Jackson jumps immediately into ooey-gooey nougat territory with Mars, and then the timeless Reese’s Pieces combination of peanut butter and chocolate takes over.

1 – Coffee Crisp

2 – Mars

3 – Reese’s Pieces

4 – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup

5 – Peanut Butter M&Ms

6 – Crispy Crunch

7 – Caramilk

8 – Wunderbar

9 – Smarties

10 – Aero

11 – Twix

12 – Mr. Big

13 – Oh Henry!

14 – M&Ms

15 – KitKat

16 – Snickers

17 – Hershey’s Cookies’n’Cream



Michelle’s Ranking

Michelle and Jackson have similar opinions on the value of coffee and Reese’s Pieces, but there are some differences. With Wunderbar as Michelle’s über-bar, it’s clear that sometimes that munch factor is important, especially when her top three candies all have some crispy wafer aspect. It isn’t one-bite-fits-all though, as Crispy Crunch — a crackly candy if ever there was — comes in at absolute last.

1 – Wunderbar

2 – Coffee Crisp

3 – Twix

4 – Mars

5 – Mr. Big

6 – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup

7 – Reese’s Pieces

8 – KitKat

9 – Aero

10 – Oh Henry!

11 – Peanut M&Ms

12 – Hershey’s Cookies’n’Cream

13 – Snickers

14 – Smarties

15 – Caramilk

16 – M&Ms

17 – Crispy Crunch



Ishita’s Ranking

Ishita agrees with her coworkers on what she doesn’t like, but the similarities end there. While she places Crispy Crunch and Hershey’s Cookies’n’Cream at the bottom of her list, she takes a break by reaching for the KitKat first. A solid appreciation for the chocolate side of things is clearly part of her evaluation, with Aero and Caramilk following as top candies. Notably, Ishita gives Smarties the highest ranking of the griff staff, possibly a patriotic move to support a more Canadian-exclusive candy in a sea of American sweets.

1 – KitKat

2 – Aero

3 – Caramilk

4 – Smarties

5 – Wunderbar

6 – Mr Big

7 – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

8 – Coffee Crisp

9 – M&Ms

10 – Oh Henry!

11 – Reese’s Pieces

12 – Twix

13 – Snickers

14 – Crispy Crunch

15 – Hershey Cookies’n’Cream



Emily’s Ranking

Not to sugarcoat things, but I find putting a hierarchical value on my treats a little tricky. Sometimes things in combination — or competition — really make or break my opinion. Comparing little round candies to each other is easy, because Reese’s Pieces will always win, but how do you decide between those little orange packets of love and something like an Oh Henry! that has the peanut butter and chocolate combo as well as a little extra caramel? Whatever is in the goodie bag, Hershey’s Cookies’n’Cream is my absolute favorite, bar none.

1 – Hershey’s Cookies’n’Cream

2 – Reese’s Pieces

3 – Oh Henry!

4 – Coffee Crisp

5 – Mr. Big

6 – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup

7 – Wunderbar

8 – Peanut M&Ms

9 – KitKat

10 – Twix

11 – Mars

12 – Snickers

13 – Aero

14 – Crispy Crunch

15 – M&Ms

16 – Caramilk

17 – Smarties