Café Culture

CHOCORRANT PÂTISSERIE AND CAFÉ

Situated at 10328 124 St. — in the middle of the same block of 124 St. as Prairie Noodle Shop, Remedy Café, and Urbano Pizza Co. — Chocorrant finds itself keeping very good culinary company, but this little pâtisserie and café is also definitely keeping up. Despite having only been open since the spring of 2017, Chocorrant received a coveted Best Baked Goods award from Avenue Magazine in 2018 for their croissants — a serious feather in their toque blanche — though their collection of artisanal cakes is just as noteworthy. Perhaps what is most remarkable about this café, however, is that despite its limited size and relatively nondescript storefront, it manages to deliver a full breakfast and lunch menu in addition to its delectable baked goods. If you’re hungry for something more than pastries, you can indulge in a soup of the day served with truffle oil drizzled focaccia, a plate of eggs benedict, a vegetarian quiche, or an amazing turkey cranberry sandwich with a side of pecan beet salad, just to name a few items off the menu. For coffee, Chocorrant finds a pleasant balance between the basics and the alternatives. Their beans are supplied by local company ACE Coffee Roasters, and while they offer only a handful of flavoured lattes in addition to americano and drip coffee staples, Chocorrant has an excellent selection of milk, including soy, skim, and almond. If you’re looking for decadence in new places, Chocorrant Pâtisserie and Café is where to go.

CARE IT URBAN DELI

A hop, skip, and a jump away on 104 St. is the Care It Urban Deli. The deli boasts of housemade desserts and a variety of meals: anything from soups to salads, to the most amazing sandwiches ever. Customers have the option of white, brown, and rye bread. Meal options vary between non-vegetarian and vegetarian. The deli opens up to an airy area, where you place your order near the door and by the time you make your way up the line to pay, your sandwich is in your hand. There are limited chairs facing the street, perfect for anyone who likes people watching. For people on the go, the deli is able to provide a delicious meal.

LA BOULE CAFÉ

Hidden near Whyte Ave. at 8020 101 St., La Boule sits proudly on a quaint corner. The café is decorated in a minimalistic style; the European feel of the café is further ingrained by the simple blue and marble interior design. The boulangerie boasts of French patisserie and bread, arranged in a delectable display. Although the menu is made up of sweet treats, the café does offer non-dairy options. Everything looks so delicious it would be difficult to pick just one dessert to accompany your coffee. So why not try a pistachio eclair and an Earl Grey shortbread biscuit. After all, it’s time for tea somewhere. Keep in mind that La Boule is slightly pricier than an average café, but it is a small price to pay for something so decadent. It is easy to lose yourself here and imagine yourself somewhere far away.