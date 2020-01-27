Glow Edmonton 2019

This year I attended Edmonton’s “Glow” event for the first time. It was absolutely magical. I went with four of my closest friends, and we had an incredible time exploring the different light displays. The displays were beautiful and more captivating than I was expecting. It is the perfect event to get you into the holiday spirit.

The displays were split up into different sections within the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Each display represented a different part of the world. For example, they had setups for France, the Netherlands, China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and India. It made it feel like I was exploring the world while still maintaining the magical feeling of the holidays.

This is one of the stunning displays representing China.

The event was also serving drinks alcoholic and non-alcoholic as well as food. The lightbulb cup is a great souvenir!

This display was a part of the representation of India.



This photo is of my lovely friend Langa Mpofu exploring the twinkling lights of the Netherlands.

The United Kingdom display featuring my beautiful friends Alyssa Ewasiw and Olivia Hardy.

Amongst the beautiful displays of the different cultures and countries, there were twinkling icicles that my friends and I decided to have a mini photoshoot in. The cascading lights made for some stunning images. This night wouldn’t have been as enjoyable without the company of my amazing friends.

This photo is of my beautiful friend Erica Anderson amongst the icicles.

This event is the perfect opportunity for photo ops and spending quality time with your loved ones. I enjoyed every second and would most definitely attend this event next year.