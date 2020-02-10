Valentine’s Day in Edmonton

It’s February once again, and Cupid is waiting around the corner for any unsuspecting passer-by to fall prey to his arrow! Alright, maybe not, but somewhere someone is panicking over what to do for date night. For those who find themselves in such a predicament, have no fear because help is here.

The following are three date ideas that can be combined for an incredibly extravagant show of affection or used independently to fit any budget or timeline. The three choices have varied price ranges and provide something different enough to bring enjoyment to even the hardest to please an individual. It is also important to note that these ideas are suitable for couples, but also for friends looking to get out without feeling the need to partake in all things Valentine’s.

First on the table is Riverside Bistro, Courtyard by Marriott. It features igloos on the patio so that diners can enjoy a wonderfully picturesque meal under the stars overlooking the river. Their prices range from $31 to $50 per person for a meal and reservations can be made through opentable.ca or by calling (780) 423-9999 ext. 4747. If a romantic dinner isn’t in the cards, this is still an excellent option for a group of friends that might want a night out with a twist. If you have children, don’t write this experience off either. It is child-friendly and that prices are reasonable enough to take the chance and take your little ones out for a date night as well.

If movies are a preferred date, then Landmark Cinemas in St. Albert is the way to go. For the price of a regular movie ticket, Landmark provides fully reclining seats. The cost of concessions is also significantly less than Landmark’s competitors, making the overall trip to the movies a more budget-conscious and enjoyable one. As far as date nights go, Landmark might be one idea to keep in mind for any weekend where a movie is in order. So, bring a blanket or two, lay back, and enjoy movies they way they are meant to be: reasonably priced and in comfort.

Finally, stargazing in Edmonton in February may not seem feasible in the least, but it can be. An observatory can be a great way to pass the time watching the stars with someone you love. At the University of Alberta during February, every Thursday from 12 p.m to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., the department of Physics Astronomical Observatory allows visits free of charge. If a free date and some stargazing sound like fun, then more information can be found at www.ualberta.ca/ physics. If you would rather see more of a show with your stargazing experience, then the Telus World of Science may continue being your prime choice. After all, the Telus World of Science offers multiple shows per day and a variety of educational programs in their observatory.

Whatever you choose to do for Valentine’s Day, the vital thing to keep in mind is that it isn’t so much what you do, but more so who you do it with. For those who don’t care for Valentine’s or find it too commercialized, using it as an excuse to spend time with some friends can be the perfect way to quietly protest the holiday.