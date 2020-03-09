Creative Spotlight

Kerry Hirsch can’t remember a time when he didn’t love music. Inspired by ‘60s psychedelic music and the blues — which he refers to as “his jam” — Hirsch has been creating music from an early age, having started playing guitar at 12 years old. Later in his life, one particular artist would be very influential, “You have to listen to everything; have you ever heard of Fela Kuti? …. He was really influential, I got into him when I was maybe 22, and he was kinda life-changing.”

Starting in his teens, with a band named Gypsy that he played in from 2006 through 2009, Hirsch got his first taste of the rock-star life. He enjoyed and still prefers playing live gigs with his bandmates, believing you can cast a bigger net over your audience when you do so. Hirsch moved to and played music in Vancouver with four different bands before eventually joining the Canadian band Noxinixon in 2015. Noxinixon recorded in Switzerland, was played on Swiss radio and toured across Switzerland and at home. Currently, they have a new album coming out on vinyl within the next six months

While Hirsch loves playing lead electric guitar with Noxinixon, he also enjoys writing his own music and is recording a solo album that he says should be coming out by May. Hirsch is currently finishing his degree in English and Philosophy at MacEwan University and even wrote for Intercamp, a former student paper, during his first MacEwan experience. For more info on his music with Noxinixon, check out noxinixon.com.