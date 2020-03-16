Typically, date night means dinner, a movie, and maybe a concert if you’re feeling spicy. But for your next date night, I highly recommend a rage room.

A rage room is a place that lets customers destroy items such as (but not limited to) plates, cups, and mugs. You sometimes get “weapons” like mallets, or baseball bats to swing at the objects as well, but you are always welcome to throw dishes by hand. SmartyPantz was the first one in Edmonton, opening in 2016.

Needless to say, rage rooms are a great place to let out some pent-up frustrations and have some fun while you’re at it.

I went to SmartyPantz and it was a blast. Not only are they right behind MacEwan University, they have great reviews online. The building has been there for about five years, but they had to close recently to reconstruct one of the rooms that got too damaged. But they’re open now and sturdier than ever!

They charged $10 for a dozen items to smash, and you can buy a “mystery item” for an extra $5. After you smash it, you keep the prize that’s inside (I got a free smash target). You can also splurge for some fancier plates and cups that vary in price, or buy targets to throw items at.

Before you go into the room, you have to sign a waiver and they give you a brief rundown of how the room works. You also have to suit up in coveralls, gloves, face shields, and protective earmuffs. You’ll be very grateful for the protective gear once you start breaking things because the glass will go everywhere!

I would also recommend wearing sturdy shoes when you go. They don’t give you anything for your feet, and glass will definitely stick to the bottom of your shoes and shower over your toes.

Another really awesome part of the SmartyPantz rage room was they let us pick our own music to play while we raged-out. They have the supplies to support any type of phone. There is something about listening to music that gets you amped up while smashing things that really completes the whole experience, so make a great playlist beforehand.

They have two rooms, so if they aren’t busy you can smash things at the same time as your date or you can watch each other through the windows they have on the door.

Rage rooms are more fun when you can fully let go and lose control, so go with somebody you’re comfortable with if you’re shy! Maybe don’t go here on a first date if you aren’t ready to show your true colours yet.

If you want to spend time with your significant other, or your friends, but you are both stressed out, go to a rage room. If you want to do something different and fun, go to a rage room. If you want to get out of the house but don’t want to break the bank, go break some glasses. You will not regret it!