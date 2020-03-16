It’s hard to believe that winter is almost over when you live in a city where it snows for over half the year. Warmer temperatures, blooming flowers, and chirping birds are right around the corner and yet for most of us, things still feel like they’re stuck with winter blues. What’s a better way to combat that than spring cleaning? It’s a tradition that allows us to freshen up our homes and our state of mind, and get a head start on the crazy activities that follow in the spring and summer seasons. If you’re ready to get an early start on your yearly clean-out, you’re in luck. Here are some top tips to help you confront your spring cleaning head-on.

ORGANIZE THE CLUTTER

Before even thinking about attempting a deep clean, get rid of some of the clutter that’s managed to pile up. This will help keep you focused and give you an idea of what needs to be done for your spring cleaning. And if you’re unsure of where to start, try sorting everything into “Keep,”

“Throw Out,” and “Donate” piles. Here’s a tip, if you’ve never or rarely use it, have no use for it, or just don’t like it anymore, then it’s time to get rid of it.

GO ROOM-BY-ROOM

This is the most effective way to tackle your deep clean and at any time of the year too. Make checklists for each room as a foundation for deep cleaning the areas that need extra attention. You can skip any items that have been cleaned recently and focus on the parts of your home that have been neglected over the long winter.

GET OTHERS INVOLVED

When it comes to cleaning it’s always best done in numbers, so get family and/or friends involved. Spring is a great time of year to get family and friends working together. Throw on some music or establish a group reward as an incentive to get things done. Even the most unwilling partner can make a big difference in the workload.

KEEP MINIMUM CLEANING PRODUCTS

Cleaning aisles are stocked full of commercial products, but the variety can be overwhelming, and dozens of cleaning products mean even more clutter in your closets and cabinets. Resist the temptation to buy all these products because the real necessities of spring cleaning are more basic supplies, such as a good all-purpose clean- er and microfibre cloths. Try making your own cleaners for something more cost-effective and environmentally friendly. If in doubt, vinegar and baking soda work really well, and you probably already have them in your kitchen.

DEVELOP NEW CLEANING HABITS

A good, thorough spring cleaning is a great time to establish new and ongoing cleaning habits. It can also make next spring much easier. Simple 15 to 20 minute cleanup routines practiced every so often, each including one- to two-minute chores, can make keeping your home clean and tidy all year long stress-free.

SET A NEW TONE

Brighten up your home with colourful pillows or art to give it a fresh start for spring. This is also great for changing up your space and following popular trends. Replacing items like bedding, towels, and table linens are other ways to transform your rooms for spring and warm weather ahead.