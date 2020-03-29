Student Travels

It’s March and, let’s face it, who doesn’t need some time off to clear their head? There is no break in sight and the countdown until the winter term is over seems to be taking forever. If this is how you feel, then may I suggest a weekend getaway.

Las Vegas is the self-proclaimed entertainment capital of the world, and the city of sin has always been known for gambling and shows, among other things. However, these days there is so much more to do and see; one might say the sky’s the limit.

Vegas is a sought-after destination in part because of its reasonable costs. Flights can be found starting at approximately $300 round trip, depending on the date and airline. As for accommodation, there are plenty of choices. Hotels on the strip begin at $112 a night, and if Airbnb is more your style, a private room starts at $49 a night. Of course, vacation packages are always an option, and vegas.com has a flight and hotel for as low as $500 per person.

Once in Las Vegas, the question of what to do resurfaces, and if gambling and shows tickle your fancy, then look no further than the main strip. If that isn’t where you have your sights set, let’s look at your options.

If you’re happiest outdoors, the Grand Canyon is a five-hour bus ride from Vegas, or you can take a helicopter tour starting at $270 that will send a car to pick you up at your hotel and take you back afterwards. The helicopter tour takes four hours, and you can find more info at canyontours. com. The Hoover Dam is also a great option and might fulfill your love of engineering — if you have one. Canyon Tours also has multiple options for the Hoover Dam, including a boat tour combining both the Hoover Dam and Lake Mead. While you’re out of the hotel, exploring Death Valley’s beauty should be on your list, but please don’t forget to bring water.

If you have a need for speed but staying on the ground is more appealing, then you might want to take a ride in the luxury fast car of your dreams. At exoticracing.com, you can find a great choice of cars to drive around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for as low as $299 for five laps. If you’re a Nascar fan, Las Vegas has that too. At drivepetty.com, you can explore and book different packages that will allow you to experience what it’s like to be a real race car driver.

Need a little more adventure? How about indoor skydiving? Vegas Indoor Skydiving allows you to bring out your inner Superman and fly without ever having to face the risk of bad weather. At vegasindoorskydiving.com, you can scroll through different packages and book your personalized flying experience.

Furthermore, you can explore the Atomic Testing Museum, go to the MGM Grand for a crime-solving C.S.I. Experience, take a hot air balloon ride or ride the High Roller Observation Wheel. Like I said before, the sky is the limit, and with so much to do, you can fill your entire long weekend without ever hitting the blackjack table.

The great part about Las Vegas is that not only can it be relatively inexpensive to get to, but there is a wide variety of fun and entertaining things to do outside of the stereotypical Vegas experience that most have come to associate with the city. So what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and don’t forget the sunscreen.

Image provided by RawPixel