Food for thought: Chefmon Caribbean Grill

Chefmon Caribbean Grill may be relatively new in its restaurant form, but Henry Palmer has been providing Edmonton with authentic, mouth-watering Jamaican food items since 2012. Palmer, a chef for over 30 years, found that many people he encountered expressed that there wasn’t much for Caribbean cooking in Edmonton. His wife, Patricia, agreed, and Palmer said, “she wanted (me) to do it.” They started in farmers’ markets, selling items like jerk sauce, banana ketchup, and their signature beef patties. The quality and popularity of their items made them a very talked-about brand among Edmontonians. This led to a growth in business that saw them in different farmers’ markets around the city.

Last year, Palmer was approached by the Bountiful Farmers’ Market owners, who wanted him to join their venue. Palmer said he felt there was a real need for Caribbean food in Edmonton’s south side and agreed to open the current location. Edmonton’s food scene has become richer for this decision.

In this small but inviting kitchen, Palmer makes everything from scratch, including coconut bread. His Jerk Chicken, made with the same sauce you can buy and take home to make your own, is among the most popular dishes with their oxtail tugging tightly at its coattails. Both are served with rice and beans, fried plantain, and fried dumplings and are sure to fill you up but leave you wanting more. The Jerk Chicken is the spicier of the two but still manageable for those that like a little kick without too much fire. If neither of those appeals to you, a quick look at their menu will be sure to satisfy any Caribbean meal craving you might have.

Palmer and his wife Patricia support other local businesses, sourcing their peppers from local farmers. What they can’t easily find here, such as Scotch bonnet peppers, they import to assure the authenticity their captive audience desires. This captive audience is why Palmer says he is in business, since his success has been directly tied to word of mouth and repeat clientele.

Chefmon Caribbean Grill is only open, in the farmers’ market food court environment, from Friday to Sunday. However, Palmer continues to serve his patrons from the same location from Tuesday to Thursday, providing delivery through Skip the Dishes, Uber Eats, and Doordash. This is as great a reason as any to order in on movie night. If a day out is preferable, the location offers tables to sit at and ample parking. Not to mention that you can do most of your grocery shopping in the farmers’ market while you are there.

Bountiful Farmers’ Market

3696 97 St. NW, Edmonton

Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Thursday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.