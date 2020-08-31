Creative Spotlight

Tanjeryne is an up-and-coming alternative singer-songwriter from Edmonton who draws inﬂuence from artists such as Fleetwood Mac, Lana Del Rey, and Norah Jones. She’s honed her stage presence and performance abilities by regularly playing with her band, acoustically freelancing, and hosting open mics on campus.

In her self-released single, (which is now available on Spotify) “Fly Away,” Tanjeryne sings about previously living on the West Coast, where she was inspired by the elements of nature and our place within it.

Through the support of her music community in Edmonton, she’s connected with like-minded performers to breathe more life into her music by adding instrumental arrangements and creating a fuller, more realized sound. With her new band, Tanjeryne is currently in the works of recording her first EP which will be released in October of this year.