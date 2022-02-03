Day Trip: Rabbit Hill Snow Resort

Winters can be hard to get through in Alberta because of their length and bitter cold (especially this year!), and in my opinion, winter sports can make all the difference.

I remember my favourite days in elementary school gym class were every winter when we would bundle up and go skiing and snowboarding. I grew up in Devon, so Rabbit Hill Snow Resort was the closest place to go, and it is still, in my opinion, the best winter getaway in the Edmonton area.

A major appeal of Rabbit Hill is that it caters to all skill levels and has hills ranging from blue runs (easiest) to double black diamonds (a real thrill ride). There are 10 runs in total, and there are also two large terrain parks with half-pipes, jumps, and other features.

If you have never gone skiing or snowboarding, it’s a great place to dip your toes in the water before heading out to the larger mountain resorts. Rabbit Hill offers lessons every day, and as someone who is athletically challenged, I can say that after a few snowboarding lessons, you will have the basics down, and it becomes really enjoyable. I have never tried skiing, but I imagine it’s the same.

Private lessons are pricier at $99 for an hour, but group lessons are a cheaper option at $75 for 90 minutes and in my opinion, are more fun because you can go with your friends or meet new people.

On the flip side, if you are an experienced rider, Rabbit Hill is also the perfect place to take your skills to the next level on the terrain park or just to get out and have fun close to home for a few hours instead of driving all the way to the mountains.

One of the best parts of the hill is that they offer discounts for students. A student day pass is $43, and if you want to just go the last two hours, it is reduced to $19. But the best deal is the Tuesday Night Special, where anyone can purchase a lift ticket and/or ski and snowboard rentals for $8 each.

This year the Tuesday nights have been packed, so it’s best to book your tickets online at rabbithill.com and get there early to make sure you get lots of time on the slopes. Because of COVID, there are also restrictions on how many people are allowed at the resort, so definitely book ahead!

If you have no interest in skiing or snowboarding but still want to get outside, Rabbit Hill also has an all-new tubing hill. It has a conveyor belt to take you up the hill and three chutes to go down. Tubes are provided, and tickets are $20 for two hours. This could be a really fun date night for upcoming Valentine’s Day or for a Family Day getaway.

After a long day on the hill, you will likely be tired and hungry, and luckily Rabbit Hill has an amazing cafeteria that has all the best comfort foods like poutine, chicken fingers, and churros. On Tuesday evenings, the cafeteria also offers an $8 meal deal.

The hill is located at 20715 57 Ave SW, and opening hours vary per day but are usually 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. I definitely recommend checking the hours listed on the website before heading out.

For more information about lift tickets, transit options, lessons, and anything else, you can visit rabbithill.com.

Happy skiing, snowboarding, and tubing!