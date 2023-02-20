February Horoscopes

Aries: Mar. 21 to April 19

Your heart is taking charge this month, leading to affection, friendship, and general good vibes with the people around you. Idealism may lead you to balance, whether that’s study-life balance or settling into a new routine. Optimism is all good and well when things work out, but don’t be too stubborn when it comes time to accept the reality of things.

Taurus: April 20 to May 20

There’s a lot on your plate right now. When juggling so much, we can forget to do the things that make us happy. Balance is your key word this month: See your friends, take breaks, go for a walk in the snow — anything that makes you happy to be here.

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

Sometimes things don’t go the way we plan, and that’s OK. Mourn your losses as much as you need to. In a slump? Push yourself to move on and focus on what’s going right. Make a list of everything you’re grateful for this month. Whatever’s got you down won’t keep you down for long — there’s abundance on the way for you this month.

Cancer: June 22 to July 22

Just like the sun, it is your month to shine with warmth, heal some old wounds, and find some courage in yourself. You are your own sun, at the centre of your solar system. Let your relationships heal your sick sunburn from the truth, and in return nurture said individuals.

Leo: July 23 to Aug. 22

You have tons of confidence, skill, and love to offer. People love being around you and want to hear what you have to say. Reconnect with yourself this month by indulging in creative projects, meeting new people, and writing your own story of who you are and who you want to be. Step into your potential and embrace your full self without fear.

Virgo: Aug. 23 to Sep. 22

Appreciate all you’ve been building for yourself and recognize that you deserve it. Don’t get tripped up by the little things; at the end of the day, you’re the one who’s securing your place in the world, not others. If there’s one thing in the cards for you this month, it’s you doing your thing and bringing home the bacon, baby.

Libra: Sep.23 to Oct. 23

The weight of progress can be heavy — good thing you’re tough as nails. You’re still moving forward, despite everything trying to stop you. Nurture your self-confidence to keep that fire inside you burning, but be careful to not let that fire grow too big, lest ye be burned!

Scorpio: Oct. 24 to Nov. 21

Although you indulge in secrecy, you feel intense jealousy, protect those you care for, and cry during movies. Right now, focus on you. It’s time to explore your positive emotions and desires, because your intuition is at its height. Keep track of your dreams, they carry important messages. Nurture yourself and others around you, but don’t become overbearing.

Sagittarius: Nov.22 to Dec.21

You got it locked in this month. Basking in your achievements will keep your mood good and balanced, like all things should be. One thing to avoid: don’t brag. We wouldn’t want you becoming a little smug guy, would we? No one likes a smug guy. Instead, count your blessings and appreciate them!

Capricorn: Dec. 22 to Jan. 19

We know that being productive and meeting your goals is satisfying, but you don’t have to do it alone. Help can come in all forms. Coworkers, friends, your bus driver — there is a lesson in every conversation, in every person you meet. Lean into the world around you and see what others can offer you. This February, be open to receiving.

Aquarius: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

As the seasons change, luck fluctuates. What might have started as a hectic month could now bring you enlightening changes. Get that job, win a contest, commit to long-term plans. This isn’t a sign to invest in your luck, but to appreciate all of the efforts you have put in, and be patient for opportunities. Transitions are difficult, but we know you’re able to move with the stream.

Pisces: Feb. 19 to Mar. 20

Let people hear your ideas and take charge. Attacking might be your first impulse, so work with those around you and develop your perspective. Ideas are simply that — ideas. Find a space to release all of your conceptions so you don’t become overwhelmed by the idea of perfection.