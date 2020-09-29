Food for thought: A community affair at Rosewood Foods

101 10150-100 Street

Edmonton, AB T5J 0P6

Hours:

Tuesday — Friday 8 a.m. — 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Rosewood Foods, a recent addition to Rice Howard Way, became a fast favourite among locals. Chef Jesse Gado attributes the success of the breakfast-lunch-focused restaurant to “be(ing) approachable” and “offer(ing) something for every demographic.” Although Rosewood is the new kid on Rice Howard Way, Gado is certainly not new to Edmonton’s food scene, which he says is “wonderful and vibrant.” Gado gained popularity as his creations circulated throughout Edmonton, notably at Lock Stock Coffee, Corso 32, and District Cafe. So when Gado decided to open Rosewood, it was no surprise that the Edmonton community was quick to show its support.

Gado and his wife, Angela Chau-Gado, opened Rosewood mid-April of this year despite being faced with the ever-changing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. They finished the build out of the intimate, modern but charming space in the beginning of the pandemic and Gado says they decided to press on because they “knew there would be a modest demand that (they) could fulfill safely.” Opening a restaurant in the midst of a pandemic may not be an obvious choice but Gado says they “decided to use (it) as an opportunity to open slowly and work on (their) offerings,” and work on their offerings they did!

Rosewood offers all-day breakfast and lunch options Tuesday through Friday, and a refreshingly small yet diverse brunch menu for Saturday. Both menus offer unique dishes that vary in flavour to suit any palette, something that was important to the Rosewood team when developing their menus. Gado recommends his personal favourite, The Bar Burger, which is their “interpretation of a perfect American pub burger.” Gado notes that they “bake the buns (themselves) and grind (their) own beef.” Also worth noting, the Breakfast Rice and Chicken Katsu Sandwich are among the best-selling savoury dishes.

On a sweeter note, the Lemony Pancakes are full of citrus zip and well complemented with sweet Canadian maple syrup. The rotating flavours of fresh, daily hand-piped French crullers are a Rosewood staple and pair perfectly with a fresh cup of coffee anytime of day. The drink menu ranges from a selection of natural wines to iced Vietnamese coffees brewed with beans from ACE Coffee Roasters, another local favourite that Gado says has been supportive of his many endeavours over the years. Rosewood supports many other locals in a gracious effort to return the support they have received from the Edmonton community.

Hanging on the walls of the small space are several sweet, still life paintings by local artist Daria Hirny of Homework Letterpress Studio and abstract pieces by Tracy White, another talented Edmonton artist. Behind the perfectly tiled bars you can watch Gado’s family members work hard to prepare your meals. Gado says they “are fortunate to have some extremely talented and hard-working family members that have helped shape Rosewood.” It certainly is a community affair at Rosewood, one that you’re welcomed into the moment you step through the front door.