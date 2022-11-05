Food for thought: The Moth Cafe

Right off Jasper Ave. and near the river valley is a quaint, plant-based hidden gem called The Moth Café. The eatery offers a wide selection of plant-based bites that are out-of-this-world delicious! Not to mention, the cozy and calm atmosphere decorated with greenery in every corner makes the café the ideal study spot.

The Moth Café is the sibling of Mosaics Café, which is located on Whyte Ave. Mosaics Café is also a great study spot with healthy plant-based and meat-based meals and several beverage options. Aside from its warm and inviting space, The Moth Café’s drink and food menu are remarkable.

The eatery offers a vast array of sweet and savory options that accommodate vegan and gluten-free diets. My personal favorite comfort dish from their menu is the gluten-free chickpea red curry bowl. The café offers all-day breakfast, too — who doesn’t love that? Whenever I decide to treat myself to The Moth Café, I order their classic iced cashew chai smoothie with a fresh and rich gluten-free brownie on the side. Seriously, their thoughtful dishes made me rethink the stigma behind vegan food being “tasteless” or “boring.”

The café is ideal for students because of its proximity to MacEwan’s campus, its great selection of caffeine, and lots of seating with sturdy tables to spread your class notes all over. Unlike most Edmonton cafés that close at around 5 p.m., The Moth Café is open until 9 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday so that you can get quality study time in after class.

What makes this café extra unique is that its team offers up their space for people who want to host community events. Whether birthday parties, work meetings, or group get-togethers, The Moth has you covered. You can book the cafe for private events on their website at mosaicsandmotharchive.com.

Midterm exam season has come to a close, but finals season is just around the corner. Get ahead of your studies by hunkering down at The Moth Café for a delightful bite to eat, good coffee, and some quiet study time.

The Moth Café offers pick-up and delivery options through their website and Skip The Dishes.

Location

9449 Jasper Avenue

Hours

Monday and Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Social Media

Instagram and Facebook: @themothcafe

Email: info@themothcafe.com