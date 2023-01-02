Food for Thought: Towers

Looking for a place to de-stress after a mentally taxing school day? Towers pub has a table for you.

Towers, named after MacEwan’s iconic concrete towers, offers quick bites, substantial comfort meals, and drinks on campus. Tucked away in Building 6, past the cafeteria and two pool tables, is a warm atmosphere bumping with indie-pop music and lit with moody lighting. Stepping in, you’ll feel like you’re not even at school anymore.

Towers’ menu is diverse, featuring items like burgers, quesadillas, butter chicken, and fish and chips.. They even offer a breakfast bowl with scrambled eggs and veggies topped with cheese if you plan to visit Towers in the morning or if you’re craving breakfast for dinner.

The pub has been around for as long as anyone on campus can remember, and it has always been a reliable refuge from classes and assignments for students. Towers hosts game night specials whenever the Oilers play, so if you’re looking for a spot to grab a beer and burger with fellow hockey fanatics, this is the place to be.

We decided to try Towers’ food for ourselves. We ordered the classic burger with fries ($12), the chicken quesadilla ($13), hot wings ($15), and a glass of Griffin’s beer ($6.75) — a honey blonde ale made with honey from MacEwan’s bee hives.

The classic burger lives up to its name — it is what you think a burger should be. It’s not anything to write home about, but it gets the job done and has some decent crunch from the lettuce and tomato. The fries are a definite highlight at Towers — they’re cooked to perfection, have a good crunch, and aren’t too oily.

The chicken quesadilla made a good impression on us. It’s cheesy and has the right amount of chicken. There could be more veggies and a little more spice to take it to the next level, but not bad overall.

The hot wings are a decent portion size, large enough to share between two people. The sauce has a good spice to it, but isn’t too much to handle if you enjoy spicy food. Unexpectedly, they’re breaded, which isn’t entirely necessary but gives the wings an added crunch.

The Griffin’s beer tastes sweet and sticky, yet has a bitter aftertaste to it. It’s not a bad beer, but it’s very straightforward. The novelty of the name and source of honey makes it a bit fun to order though. We would recommend the Sea Change Prairie Fairie for an easy-to-drink, fresh beer.

The portion sizes are relatively decent for what you pay for, and the produce used in the handhelds tastes crisp and fresh. The food is what you would expect from a bar: safe, reliable, and better when you’re tipsy.

One thing that could be largely improved is the consideration of dietary restrictions and allergy accommodations. There aren’t many gluten-free options but if your allergy or intolerance is less severe, you could get away with ordering french fries. Additionally, there aren’t many vegan or halal options available. Towers is a university pub on a campus that is home to many students with varying dietary needs — it’s only fair to expect that Towers would reflect this on their menu.

Despite their limited diet and allergy accommodation options, this is a great place to get some light studying done during the day when it’s a bit slower. At night, I recommend starting off your evening shenanigans here by grabbing a drink or two to get warmed up for a big night. Unfortunately, the pub is closed on Saturdays and Sundays, so Friday night is your best shot at catching the pub at its peak.

Overall, Towers is a reliable pub, serving a pretty decent food and beverage selection with a great environment. If you’re looking for a place to have a drink and unwind after a full day of academia, Towers will always be there for you.