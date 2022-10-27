Griffins Men’s Volleyball lose to Winnipeg Wesmen on opening weekend

Opening weekend was finally here this past weekend for the MacEwan men’s volleyball team as they hosted the Winnipeg Wesmen in Atkinson Gymnasium. After falling 3-1 (25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 19-25) on Friday, the Griffins looked to bounce back Saturday. Early on during the first set, the Griffins took the momentum as captain Jefferson Morrow was all over the court willing points on the board for the Griffins as they took a 16-13 lead.

The Wesmen wouldn’t back down. They battled back to take a 22-24 lead at match point. MacEwan clawed back with three straight points to take a 25-24 lead before falling 27-29 in the first set. The Griffins jumped out to an early three point lead thanks to a spark off the bench from second year player, Aidan McLennan, as well as a delayed call for Wesmen playing the ball illegally. However, once again the visiting Wesmen rallied back, leading to a 25-25 tie. The Griffins didn’t get another point in the set, and the Wesmen took the second set 27-25.

In the crucial third set, MacEwan once again took an early lead thanks to the calm demeanor and leadership from captain Jefferson Morrow. His attitude was contagious as the team was able to limit the mistakes and play dominant volleyball. But, just like they had all night, the Winnipeg Wesmen played just well enough to hang around and eventually took their first lead of the set at 24-25. The Griffins didn’t go down so easily, but eventually fell to the Wesmen 27-29. The Wesmen took the match 3-0 (27-29, 25-27, 27-29). The Griffins fell to 0-2 for the year as they weren’t able to capitalize on early leads in all three sets.

MacEwan looks to finally break through next weekend, when they travel to Saskatoon to take on the University of Saskatchewan on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct.29.

The Griffins won’t be back in the Atkinson Gymnasium until they welcome the University of Calgary to town on Nov. 18 and 19.

Title: MacEwan Women’s Volleyball fail to defend home court against the Winnipeg Wesmen

By: Garret Kryzanowski

The MacEwan women’s volleyball team looked to defend home court this past weekend as they welcomed the Winnipeg Wesmen to the Atkinson Gymnasium for the opening weekend of the volleyball season. After dropping Friday’s game 3-0 (15-25, 25-16, 17-25) the Griffins looked to bounce back on Saturday. In the first set a few early serving errors by the Griffins gave the Wesmen an early lead and the game’s momentum. The Griffins didn’t quit so easily, as third year player Mariah Bereziuk shifted the momentum with her offensive presence and captain Megan Foxcroft provided terrific defence. The Griffins climbed back to make it 21-23. A late call against the Griffins gave the Wesmen momentum with a 21-24 lead before they finally took the first set 21-15.

The Griffins once again started slow in the second set falling behind 3-10 before interim head coach Dusty Freimark took an early timeout. This timeout gave the team the spark they needed as they capitalized on the Wesmen’s unforced errors and leaned on Bereziuk’s offence as they took a 19-18 lead. The Wesmen tried to fight back, but the Griffins were able to hold on and win their first set of the year 25-22 and tie the match.

MacEwan started slow as the Wesmen took advantage of the lack of communication by the Griffins to take an early lead 4-10in the third set.. Number five, Mariah Bereziuk, helped shift the momentum for the Griffins as they stormed back to take a 23-21 lead late in the set. After a Wesmen timeout, they came storming back to stun the Griffins and take the third set 23-25 and a 2-1 match lead.

The fourth set did not start well for the Griffins; they committed many self inflicted errors that gave the Wesmen leads of 7-15 and 9-20. MacEwan didn’t quit, and was able to climb back into the game and make it 18-24 before their comeback fell short as they lost the third set 18-25 and the match 3-1. The Griffins would fall to 0-2 on the year, but have many positives to take away from the first weekend of the season.

The Griffins should be looking to put together a more complete performance next weekend as they travel to Saskatoon this coming weekend to take on the University of Saskatchewan.

The Griffins won’t be back in the Atkinson Gymnasium until Nov. 18 and 19 when they welcome the University of Calgary to town.